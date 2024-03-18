Bike & Walk MS: How You Can Support Those Living with the Disease

More than 1.5 million people in this country are living with MS. It's a debilitating disease that attacks the central nervous and autoimmune systems. March is MS Awareness Month and we're talking about ways you can support those living with the disease.

The Bike MS: Suncoast Challenge is happening on April 20 on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch. There are route distances from 22 to 100 miles.

For more information or to register, visit BikeMS.org.

Also on April 20, Walk MS: Tampa Bay is happening at Al Lopez Park. There's a one-mile route and a three-mile route.

For more information or to register, visit WalkMS.org.