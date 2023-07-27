Beyond the Basics: Ensure Your Student's Success in 2023

Experts agree back-to-school wellness begins at home with proper nutrition, physical activity, and an appropriate stress management plan. In fact, having a balanced diet throughout childhood and adolescence supports a strong metabolism, proper growth, and development while preventing various health conditions.

The CDC recommends meals containing fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, oils, and a variety of proteins. For picky eaters, it is recommended that parents and caregivers continue to introduce new food and flavors, while being a role model with a healthy diet.

There are a variety of ways to boost family nutrition and metabolic processes in the body, including solid food, dietary supplements, and snacks made with sustainable non-GMO ingredients. According to research conducted by Johns Hopkins University, 17% of American youth ages two to 18 are obese, and 40% of daily empty calories for the same age group are from added sugars and solid fats. Approximately half of these empty calories come from soda, pizza, and whole milk.

Beyond diet, exercise and well-being also contribute to a student’s success in the classroom. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finds indoor air is five times more likely polluted than outdoor air, and about 90% of contaminated air people breathe is inhaled through the nose, including youth in American classrooms or gymnasiums. Particle blockers can help reduce inhalation of these airborne contaminants so children and teenagers can stay focused on their studies, fitness, and extracurricular activities.

Stress levels continue to reach an all-time high for people of all ages, including 75% of high schoolers and 50% of middle schoolers, that describe themselves as “often or always feeling stressed” by schoolwork. A proper stress management plan consisting of a morning breakfast routine, a schedule allowing for rest, and limitations placed on time spent on social media and electronic devices can help kick off the new school year in a healthy way.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn joins us with tips to help enhance your children’s nutrition and wellness plans throughout the upcoming school year.

