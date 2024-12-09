Watch Now
Beware the dangers of knock-off toys this holiday season

The importance of Toy Safety
Advertiser: The Toy Association

As kids finalize their holiday wish lists and check them twice, 90% of parents say they’ll be toy shopping online this year, according to a Toy Association survey of 1,000 U.S. parents.

While the convenience of online shopping can be a lifesaver, it may come with hidden risks if shoppers aren’t paying close attention.

For more information on toy safety, visit playsafe.org

