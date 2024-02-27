Watch Now
Bestselling Author Lisa Unger Releases New Thriller - 'The New Couple in 5B'

With echoes of “Rosemary’s Baby” and Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” the New Couple in 5B is a chilling warning that even the place you think of as home may be built on dark secrets and lies. We're talking with author Lisa Unger all about her new book!
Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 08:37:00-05

Rosie and Chad Lowan are barely making ends meet in New York City when they receive life-changing news: Chad’s late uncle has left them his luxury apartment at the historic Windermere in glamorous Murray Hill. With its prewar elegance and impeccably uniformed doorman, the building is the epitome of old New York charm. One would almost never suspect the dark history lurking behind its perfectly maintained facade.

At first, the building and its eclectic tenants couldn’t feel more welcoming. But as the Lowans settle into their new home, Rosie starts to suspect that there’s more to the Windermere than meets the eye. Why is the doorman ever-present? Why are there cameras everywhere? And why have so many gruesome crimes occurred there throughout the years? When one of the neighbors turns up dead, Rosie must get to the truth about the Windermere before she, too, falls under its dangerous spell.

We're talking with author Lisa Unger all about her new book! For more information or to purchase it, visit LisaUnger.com.

