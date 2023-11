New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger is out with a new holiday novella - 'Christmas Presents.'

She'll also be talking about it at the Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading, happening Saturday, November 11 at the Palladium. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FestivalofReading.com.

Unger also has another book 'The New Couple in 5B' coming out on March 5, 2024. For more information on all her books, visit LisaUnger.com.