Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Physically demanding jobs – like firefighters or construction work – can sometimes take a toll on the spine. But there are advancements that can help. We're learning more with BayCare neurosurgeon Dr. Adam Befeler.

For more health & wellness tips, visit BayCare.org.