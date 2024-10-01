Best Practices When Filing a Homeowner's Insurance Claim with Reed & Reed

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Reed & Reed

For those of you who have had the misfortune of having to file a claim with your homeowner's insurance, you know just what a headache it can be.

Paul Reed, partner at Reed & Reed, joins us to discuss best practices both ahead of filing a claim, as well as what to do when it's time to file it.

For more information, visit NeedReed.com or call 1-844-NOT-SCARED.