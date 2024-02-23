Watch Now
Best Florida Beer Championship - Brewers Ball

Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 13:23:19-05

Brewers Ball is a celebration of brewing with the intent of gathering homebrewers and professional brewers together from across the state for the presentation of the Best Florida Beer Championships’ Best of Show winners. The Ball features food trucks, music, and samples of the medal winning beers from the Championships’ professional brewers competition! Location: River Tower Park, 401 E. Bird St., Tampa Date: Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 Tickets; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brewers-ball-2024-tickets-797243285127 [eventbrite.com]

