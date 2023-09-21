Watch Now
Bern’s Steak House Partnering With Mastry’s Brewing for Beer Collaboration

Bern's Steak House is elevating the Tampa dining scene with the launch of the brand's Legacy 9 barrel-aged beer collaboration with Mastry's Brewing.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Sep 21, 2023
For more information, visit BernsSteakHouse.com.

