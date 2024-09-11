Watch Now
Benise - the Prince of Spanish Guitar - Coming to the Mahaffey Theater Sept. 27

It’ll be one hot night as Benise, “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” and his Emmy Award-winning production comes to town as part of his global tour!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on an unprecedented and epic adventure through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more!

You can see BENISE - Fiesta! at the Mahaffey Theater on Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.

