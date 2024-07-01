Watch Now
Beef 'O' Brady's in Bradenton Hosting Christmas in July School Supply Drive Helping Local Teachers

Beef 'O' Brady's Braden River location in Bradenton is hosting its first annual Christmas in July School Supply Drive to support local elementary school teachers.
Participating is easy:

  1. Visit Beef 'O' Brady's Braden River located at 6581 State Road 70 E in Bradenton during the month of July and choose an ornament with a teacher's wish list.
  2. Bring back the requested supplies to Beef 'O' Brady's Braden River by July 31, 2024.
  3. Receive rewards upon providing the items: 200 points ($10 equivalent) to your Beef's Loyalty Rewards and entry into a drawing for a grand prize – 10 FREE WINGS WEEKLY FOR A YEAR! To further support families in the community, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Braden River is also offering a $1.99 Kids Meal promotion throughout July (Dine in only, with purchase of an adult entree).

Beef 'O' Brady's Braden River is located at 6581 State Road 70 E in Bradenton. For more information, visit Facebook.com/BeefsBradenRiver or call (941) 896-3992.

