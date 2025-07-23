Beef 'O' Brady’s Braden River Hosts Christmas in July School Supply Drive to Support Local Teachers

This month, Beef 'O' Brady’s Braden River is bringing back the holiday spirit early with its second annual “Christmas in July School Supply Drive,” a monthlong community initiative that's currently underway to support teachers at Tara Elementary School.

Throughout the month, guests can visit the restaurant and pick an ornament from the in-store giving tree. Each ornament features a local teacher’s real classroom wish list. Guests are encouraged to shop for the requested items and return the supplies to the restaurant by July 31, 2025.

In return, participants will receive $10 in Beef’s Loyalty Rewards and be entered to win a year of free wings, that’s 10 free wings every week for a full year!

This initiative was launched in 2024 by Beef 'O' Brady’s Braden River co-owners Lauren and Tim Macri after learning how often teachers spend their own money to prepare their classrooms. Last year’s inaugural drive was a major success, fulfilling every wish list from Tara Elementary and helping dozens of teachers and hundreds of students start the year strong.

With continued support from the Bradenton community, the Macris hope to meet or exceed last year’s impact, ensuring every teacher at Tara feels appreciated, encouraged, and fully equipped.

In addition to the supply drive, the restaurant is also celebrating the summer season with a special Summer Luau menu, which includes featured items like Kalua pork tacos. Plus, to mark Beef 'O' Brady’s 40th anniversary, guests can enjoy a colorful new limited-time dish designed just for the celebration.

Stop by, grab a bite, and be part of something meaningful this summer, giving back to local educators while enjoying the family-friendly hospitality Beef 'O' Brady’s is known for.

Beef 'O' Brady’s Braden River is located at 6581 State Road 70 E in Bradenton. For more information, follow them on Facebook @BeefsBradenRiver.