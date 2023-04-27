Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Become a Kindness Warrior Volunteer With Hands Across the Bay

We're highlighting the local nonprofit Hands Across the Bay this National Volunteer Month. It was founded by Julie Weintraub to positively impact our local Tampa Bay area.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 08:41:05-04

We're highlighting the local nonprofit Hands Across the Bay this National Volunteer Month. It was founded by Julie Weintraub to positively impact our local Tampa Bay area.

The organization assists and mentors hardworking families in need, are advocates for change, supports other organizations, and spreads love with various acts of kindness.

They have a Donation & Empowerment Center in Clearwater and are always looking for volunteers. Learn more at HandsAcrossTheBay.org and sign up to become a Kindness Warrior!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com