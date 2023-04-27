Become a Kindness Warrior Volunteer With Hands Across the Bay

We're highlighting the local nonprofit Hands Across the Bay this National Volunteer Month. It was founded by Julie Weintraub to positively impact our local Tampa Bay area.

The organization assists and mentors hardworking families in need, are advocates for change, supports other organizations, and spreads love with various acts of kindness.

They have a Donation & Empowerment Center in Clearwater and are always looking for volunteers. Learn more at HandsAcrossTheBay.org and sign up to become a Kindness Warrior!