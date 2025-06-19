Watch Now
Beauty Expert Reveals Skincare Secrets for Achieving ‘Supple, Dewy Skin’

Venita Aspen shares her top skincare strategies to help individuals feel confident, stay cool, and glow naturally — even in peak heat.
Olay & Secret | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Olay, Secret

Summer is here, and with it comes a host of skincare challenges. From increased sun exposure to dehydration and clogged pores, the season demands a proactive approach. That’s why it is more important than ever to adjust your routine to protect and hydrate your skin, while embracing ingredients that support long-term skin wellness.
 
Venita Aspen — star of Bravo’s Southern Charm, model, fashion and beauty expert — joins us to share her top skincare strategies to help individuals feel confident, stay cool, and glow naturally — even in peak heat.

For more information, visit Olay.com or Secret.com.

