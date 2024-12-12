Beautiful Jewelry Gift Ideas from Gold and Diamond Source This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gold and Diamond Source

Still shopping for that perfect holiday present? Pick up some beautiful jewelry from Gold and Diamond Source for your loved one!

Joining us with some ideas is Julie Johnson-Weintraub, President & COO of Gold and Diamond Source, and Emily Johnson, gemologist.

For more information, visit GoldAndDiamond.com, call (727) 573-9351, or stop by the store at 3800 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.