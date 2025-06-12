Watch Now
Beat Your Dog's Boredom: Expert Tips for Fun and Engaging Pet Care

We're getting tips on how to take the very best care of your beloved four-legged baby, without the boredom, with certified canine enrichment specialist Tori Mistick.
Nom Nom | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nom Nom

Do you feel anxious that your dog is bored? You’re not alone, most pet parents do, but a new survey reveals that leaning into enrichment and excitement helps answer that need.

For more information, visit MakeMealtimeMagical.com.

