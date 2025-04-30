Beat the Heat with Kahwa Coffee’s Aloha Latte

Kahwa Coffee started right here in St. Petersburg, and over the years, has flourished into Florida's largest independent coffee roaster.

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, the team at Kahwa is ready to help you cool down and relax—caffeinated-style.

Returning to the spotlight this season is the Aloha Latte. With a mix of macadamia nut and coconut flavors, this drink is like a luau for your taste buds, whether you choose it hot or iced.

In addition to the refreshing Aloha Latte, Kahwa Coffee is excited to announce their upcoming Summer Happy Hour promotion! Starting June 13th and running until mid-August, customers can enjoy a fantastic Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer on drinks from 2 p.m. to close.

Kahwa isn’t just thriving locally; they’re expanding! With new franchises opening up in Texas and Port Charlotte, coffee aficionados everywhere can enjoy the rich flavors that Kahwa is known for.

Ready to beat the summer heat? Visit KahwaCoffee.com for more information and to explore their full menu. Whether you're stopping by for an Aloha Latte, joining the Happy Hour fun, or checking out new locations, Kahwa Coffee has something special waiting for you!