BayCare Kids Launches Movement to Support Children’s Mental Health

To address the growing children’s mental health crisis by promoting wellness and early intervention, BayCare Kids is bringing The On Our Sleeves Movement For Children’s Mental Health to West Central Florida.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 08:31:01-04

On Our Sleeves is based upon a simple concept: children don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves, and it can be hard to tell when they are struggling with their mental health.

On Our Sleeves provides free, easy-to-use educational tools and resources to help parents and caregivers start conversations, boost mental well-being, and break stigmas associated with children’s mental health.

For more information, visit BayCareKidsOnOurSleeves.org.

