BayCare and Northwestern Medicine Announce Strategic Collaboration

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

We’re talking with Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare Health System, about some exciting news recently announced.

BayCare, one of Florida’s leading not-for-profit health systems, and Northwestern Medicine, Chicago’s premier integrated academic health system, are embarking on a strategic collaboration to expand access to advanced medical treatments, enhance clinical research, and improve training and education for current and future physicians in West Central Florida.

For more information, visit BayCare.org.