Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

BayCare and Northwestern Medicine Announce Strategic Collaboration

We’re talking with Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare Health System, about some exciting news recently announced. Baycare and Northwestern Medicine have a new strategic collaboration!
BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

We’re talking with Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare Health System, about some exciting news recently announced.

BayCare, one of Florida’s leading not-for-profit health systems, and Northwestern Medicine, Chicago’s premier integrated academic health system, are embarking on a strategic collaboration to expand access to advanced medical treatments, enhance clinical research, and improve training and education for current and future physicians in West Central Florida.

For more information, visit BayCare.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com