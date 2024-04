Bavaro's Pizza now has a new location open on Clearwater Beach! You can enjoy authentic Italian flavors and mouthwatering pizzas, all in a spacious and inviting atmosphere.

You can find their new location at 468 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater. Bavaro's also has locations in Tampa, St. Pete, Sarasota, and Tampa International Airport.

For more information, check out BavarosPizza.com.