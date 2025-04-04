Basketball Great Cheryl Miller

The 2025 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game is coming to Tampa on Saturday, April 5that 3 pm in Tampa at the Hillsborough Community College – Dale Mabry Campus and will be televised live on ESPN2. The Women’s College All-Star invites the sport’s brightest stars, who will be exhausting or foregoing their remaining eligibility and are on the precipice of hearing their names called in the WNBA Draft, to have one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport’s championship weekend. Twenty of the top senior standouts from across the country will show off their talents.

College All-Star Game and Combine Inspiring Female Sports! Former WNBA and NCAA Hall of Famer, Cheryl Miller will be one of the iconic coaches for the All-Star Game: •Cheryl is one of the most influential figures in women’s basketball history—2× NCAA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and the first woman to call an NBA game on national TV. • Four-time NCAA All-America and Naismith Player of the Year 3x - She is the sister of retired NBA star and fellow Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and former Major League Baseball catcher Darrell Miller. - Inspiring Future Generations in women's basketball and has impacted countless lives in women’s sports through advocacy.

For tickets and information visitwomenscollegeallstar.com/tickets

