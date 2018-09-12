PJMA Theatre Productions, stands for Performers Just Making Art. The company is founded by Ryan Roberge and consists of some of the top theatre performers around the Tampa Bay Area. Bare: A Pop Opera is the inagural production for this theatre company.

The show is being produced at Carrollwood Players Theatre as an After Hours show! Shows are Friday and Saturday at 11pm, and Sundays at 7. Tickets can be found and purchased at www.carrollwoodplayers.org Tickets are $27 for adults and $24 for students.