Baking Soda Rocket Day: Launch Across America

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ARM & HAMMER™

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Rocket Day is launching across America this Thursday - October 10 - marking the finale of World Space Week in October!

Emily Calandrelli, known as Emily the Space Gal, joins us to share how this day can get students nationwide excited about science with a hands-on experiment and guide them toward a bright future.

For more information, visit BakingSodaRocket.com.