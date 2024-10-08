Watch Now
Baking Soda Rocket Day: Launch Across America

Arm &amp; Hammer Baking Soda Rocket Day is launching across America this Thursday - October 10 - marking the finale of World Space Week in October!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ARM & HAMMER™

Emily Calandrelli, known as Emily the Space Gal, joins us to share how this day can get students nationwide excited about science with a hands-on experiment and guide them toward a bright future.

For more information, visit BakingSodaRocket.com.

