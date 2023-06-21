Backyard Projects on a Budget

With summer officially here, homeowners around the country are looking to refresh their backyard spaces and get ready for all of the barbecues and family parties to come.

According to a recent survey from Angi, homeowners are planning a lot of projects this year, including raised plant beds, laying new sod, adding garden features, and projects with a high visual impact, like adding a deck or patio. Larger projects include installing pools (inground or above ground), fire pits, or outdoor kitchens.

But how can we give our backyards the refresh they need without breaking the bank? It’s important to start by coming up with a realistic budget, consulting experts, and knowing when to go DIY and when to call in the pros.

Home Expert at Angi, Mallory Micetich, joins us to talk about the top projects homeowners are undertaking this summer, tips for staying on budget, and knowing when to take on a DIY project and when to call in the pros.

For more information, visit Angi.com.