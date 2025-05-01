Watch Now
'Back to the Future: The Musical' at Straz Center - Meet Marty & George McFly!

'Back to the Future: The Musical' is on stage at the Straz Center now through May 4! We're talking with the actors who play Marty and George McFly.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

