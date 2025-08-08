Back to School tips from Registered Dietitian Mia Syn

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nutrition by Mia

The back-to-school season is just around the corner. Registered dietitian Mia Syn has some smart picks to help families stay nourished, energized, and ready for the season ahead.

Featured Products:

Crispy Fruit by Crispy Green at The Fresh Market and Whole Foods

Horizon Organic® Milk Boxes & Mozzarella String Cheese at Target, Walmart and Whole Foods

Hu Dark Chocolate Bites at Whole Foods, Kroger and on Amazon

Everyday Dose at Target, Amazon and EverydayDose.com

