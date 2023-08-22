Watch Now
Back-to-School Nutrition SOS: Tackling the Uneaten Lunch Dilemma with Smart Nutrition Solutions

We're getting tips and innovative solutions to transform lunchtime from a struggle to a success.
During the back-to-school season, a major concern among parents is whether their child is getting enough nutrients, especially when they come home with a full lunch box.

SmartyPants Vitamins are the perfect addition to your family’s routine. As the preferred vitamin brand for parents of picky eaters, SmartyPants is industry-leading in the comprehensiveness of its formulations, transparency, and advocacy, with 40+ Clean Label Project® certified products rid of GMOs and synthetic colors.

Their Kids Formula and Kids Formula & Fiber are made with Vitamin D3 for immune support, and their Kids Prebiotic & Probiotic Immunity Formula is made with two strains of probiotics to support digestive health and the immune system. 

