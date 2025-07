Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bayer

With the new school year starting soon and meals often happening away from home, many parents with picky eaters face a common challenge.

The director of medical affairs, nutritional science at Bayer, Dr. Nastaran Faghihnia, joins us with the latest news from a new survey sponsored by One A Day® and tips for picky kids.

For more information, visit OneADay.com.