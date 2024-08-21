Back-to-School Health & Wellness Checklist

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UnitedHealthcare

As families get ready for the new school year, there’s an important, yet often overlooked, aspect of preparation that deserves our attention - child wellness visits.

Dr. Arethusa Kirk, Chief Medical Officer with UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, joins us to discuss the importance of child wellness visits, tips to prepare for an appointment, and what to expect at various ages.

For more information, visit UHC.com/ChildrensWellness.