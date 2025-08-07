Back to School Cool

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

Time to stock up and get your kids prepared for back to school! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas for kids of all ages heading back to school.

Featured Items

All of your coloring needs

Crayola

Available at retailers nationwide

Stay organized

Plum Paper

Visit www.plumpaper.com to shop online

Use the code MOMHINT15 for 15% from August 6 to August 15, 2025

Keep your kids hydrated

Cirkul

Visit https://drinkcirkul.com/ to shop online

Get everything packed

Herschel Supply

Visit www.herschel.com to shop online

Dorm room ready

Pottery Barn Teen

Visit www.pbteen.com on in-store at Pottery Barn

To find details on your back to school must-haves, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok