Back to School Cool

Lifestyle Expert Sherri French shares great ideas for students of all ages
Back to School Must-Haves | Morning Blend
Time to stock up and get your kids prepared for back to school! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas for kids of all ages heading back to school.

Featured Items

All of your coloring needs
Crayola
Available at retailers nationwide

Stay organized
Plum Paper
Visit www.plumpaper.com to shop online
Use the code MOMHINT15 for 15% from August 6 to August 15, 2025

Keep your kids hydrated
Cirkul
Visit https://drinkcirkul.com/ to shop online

Get everything packed
Herschel Supply
Visit www.herschel.com to shop online

Dorm room ready
Pottery Barn Teen
Visit www.pbteen.com on in-store at Pottery Barn

To find details on your back to school must-haves, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok

