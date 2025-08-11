Back to school can be a headache for kids - literally!

While parents are focused on backpacks and bus routes, there’s something else to keep an eye out for -- your child may be experiencing headaches as school gets underway. Dr. Patrick Mularoni is a pediatric emergency physician at johns Hopkins All children’s Hospital and discusses causes, treatments and ways to ease the stress of going back to school.
