Azfasst Skincare Reversing Signs of Aging Using Unique Green Tea Botanicals

Posted at 8:21 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 08:21:28-05

Azfasst is a boutique skincare line, developed by Dr. Anne Riordan in 2007 with unique green tea botanicals designed to reverse the signs of aging.

Their best-selling products are the Facial Gel and the Eye & Lip Cream.

The Facial Gel’s unique combination of ingredients is designed to fade brown spots, diminish pore size, and even out skin tone.

The Eye & Lip Cream diminishes crow’s feet, reduces under-eye puffiness, dark circles, and smooths out vertical lip lines.

For more information, visit AzFasst.com. You can get 20% off all purchases with coupon code MorningBlend.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

