Author Kelly O'Hearn

Her series "Arcanum" is set to the tune of tarot
Author Kelly O'Hearn | Morning Blend
Author Kelly O'Hearn talks about the Unique Journey of writing "Arcanum Series A Novel Inspired by Tarot"  Kelly’s use of Tarot to channel her series makes Arcanum distinct, blending divination with storytelling. It is believed to be the first novel series channeled entirely through Tarot. Themes Explored in Arcanum: The series delves into love, power, freedom, spirituality, and self-discovery through the lens of past lives.

https://www.amazon.com/Arcanum-Whispers-Forest-Kelly-OHearn-ebook/dp/B0F6Z2DWB2 [amazon.com]

