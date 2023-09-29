Audiology Awareness Month: Latest Advancements in Hearing Solutions & Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 U.S. adults ages 20 to 69 already shows signs of hearing loss due to noise overexposure. Even though hearing loss is widespread, for many people, hearing health isn’t a consideration until they find they have noticeable hearing loss, such as missing part of a conversation.

Hearing solutions add real, meaningful value to every day. It is an investment in a person’s happiness, wellbeing, and self-care, helping them to thrive.

Sony’s Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids were created for the purpose of breaking down current barriers faced by those with hearing loss and provides an easy, do-it-yourself hearing solution for those with signs of mild to moderate hearing loss.

For more information, visit Electronics.Sony.com/HearingTest.