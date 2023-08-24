Astronaut and Artist Nicole Stott

28-year Veteran NASA astronaut, Nicole Stott, is working now to creatively bring together her love of Space and Art. An artist herself, she is a cofounder of the Space for Art Foundation whose mission is uniting a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. Susan Benjamin and Nicole Stott have curated an “out of this world” art exhibition, Space for Art which includes original paintings, prints, and jewelry by Nicole and including her first watercolor painted in space.

Meet Artist, Astronaut, Author & Earthling Nicole Stott, Space for Art -Opening Reception – Friday August 25th 4-7PM at Syd Entel Gallery, 247 Main Street in Safety Harbor. Artist lecture promptly at 6PM Book signing following. The show continues through September 9th. No charge /Open to the public.

sydentelgalleries.com