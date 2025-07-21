Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aspen Dental: Enhancing Senior Oral Health with Same-Day Care Across Florida

Dr. Michael Dickerson, dentist and an Aspen Dental practice owner in the Tampa Bay area, joins us to discuss the urgent need for senior oral care and the new technology making treatment quicker, easier and more affordable.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Aspen Dental

One in three Floridians will be over 60 years old by 2030, and with the senior population rapidly rising, the importance of oral health plays a critical role in healthy aging.

Yet, surprisingly, 4 out of 5 Floridians 60 and older skip routine dental visits, putting their quality of life, heart health, cognition, and even longevity at risk.

Dr. Michael Dickerson, dentist and an Aspen Dental practice owner in the Tampa Bay area, joins us to discuss the urgent need for senior oral care and the new technology making treatment quicker, easier, and more affordable.

With 130 locations across Florida, Aspen Dental is breaking down barriers to care by offering same-day care, on-site labs, and extended hours, all designed to cater to seniors and their unique needs.

For more information, visit AspenDental.com.

