Ashley’s Eggsploration Returns to Downtown Tampa This Saturday, March 30

Ashley’s Eggsploration, brought to you by the Tampa Downtown Partnership, returns to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Saturday, March 30!
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 08:42:23-04

This premier Easter event features Downtown Tampa’s largest egg hunt, as thousands and thousands of eggs will be scattered throughout the park—including three grand prize golden eggs.

Ashley’s Eggsploration runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the egg hunt and registration closing at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit TampasDowntown.com/Outside-Is-In/Eggsploration.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

