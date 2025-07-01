As Summer Travel Surges, New Report Reveals America’s Safest & Riskiest Driving Cities

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Allstate

With summer officially here and folks planning their road trips, drivers can stay safe while potentially saving money.

Lifestyle expert Trae Bodge shares practical, money-saving tips for staying safe behind the wheel, and new data from Allstate on the nation’s safest and riskiest cities for drivers.

Learn more about the 2025 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report® and see expert safety tips at Allstate.com/BestDrivers.