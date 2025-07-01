Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As Summer Travel Surges, New Report Reveals America’s Safest & Riskiest Driving Cities

Lifestyle expert Trae Bodge shares practical, money-saving tips for staying safe behind the wheel, and new data from Allstate on the nation’s safest and riskiest cities for drivers.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Allstate

With summer officially here and folks planning their road trips, drivers can stay safe while potentially saving money.

Learn more about the 2025 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report® and see expert safety tips at Allstate.com/BestDrivers.

