Art and Seafood on the Waterfront is happening this weekend -- February 22 and 23 in Safety Harbor!

You can enjoy the area’s best seafood, a Shrimp Showdown competition, juried fine art from over 50 national artists, interactive art activities, a kids' zone, entertainment for all ages, and a full music stage. There's something for everyone!

For more information, visit SafetyHarborChamber.com/Art-Seafood-on-the-Waterfront.