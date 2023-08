Step into the mesmerizing world of Salvador Dalí as art comes to life like never before. The Dalí Museum’s Dalí Alive 360° is an immersive experience celebrating the life and creative genius of one of the most influential and inventive artists of the modern era.

This multi-sensory art experience envelops visitors in 360 degrees of light and sound within a monumental new Museum space: The Dalí Dome.

For more information, visit TheDali.org.