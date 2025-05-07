Arm & Hammer™ Inspiring Young Innovators

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Arm & Hammer™

This year marks the sixth consecutive partnership between Arm & Hammer™ Baking Soda and Odyssey of the Mind™, a collaboration focused on fostering curiosity and creativity in young students through scientific exploration at home. By providing engaging resources and exciting challenges, this initiative aims to ignite enthusiasm for STEAM—Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

The partnership encourages students to experiment, think critically, and view the world from new angles, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Arm & Hammer™'s support of Odyssey of the Mind™ aligns with their commitment to educational development, helping young minds thrive in an ever-evolving STEAM landscape.

In addition to ongoing programming, the partnership will culminate in the highly anticipated Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Rocket Day 2025, an event designed to inspire budding scientists and innovators as they witness the magic of chemical reactions through fun and informative demonstrations.

Emily Calandrelli, known as Emily the Space Gal, and the 100th woman to travel to space, joins us to share more insight on the partnership and her approach to expanding the young minds of today.