Ari Rastegar, Best-selling author of "The Gift of Failure"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ari Rastegar

CEO Rastegar Capital. Ari has been called the Oracle of Austin by Forbes. starting in Austin, Texas with his real estate development and investors he is now turning in Dallas from Wall Street to Y’all Street With Goldman Sachs and other big banks bringing their headquarters to a 4 block radius area and where Ari is developing right across from Goldman Sachs. Dallas will also be getting its own Stock Exchange.

Ari is a leading expert biohacker, who has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, GQ magazine and the New York Post. He credits a great deal of his energy for his success to his biohacking regimen, which includes 150 minerals and vitamins a day, sleeping on an infrared bed, and having his own hyperbaric chamber, doctors say he has the energy level of a five-year-old child.

His best seller book “The Gift of Failure” describes how his biggest failures are actually what made him such a success and he wants to relate to that to everybody who’s out there trying to succeed, to not give up, but instead, take those huge failures as learning experiences to push yourself further and keep trying even harder to reach your goals and dreams.

