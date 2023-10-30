Are You Maximizing Your Health Benefits?

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is underway now through December 7. Those who have both Medicare and Medicaid may qualify for a Dual Special Needs (DSNP) plan, which can provide additional benefits and help with everyday needs.

A DSNP plan can be invaluable for many, and often offers $0 copays on covered prescriptions, routine dental services, and hearing or eye exams, often without no premium cost.

In addition, UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete, a type of DSNP plan, offers a monthly credit to help pay for healthy food, over-the-counter products, and utility bills through the UnitedHealthcare UCard®.

For more information, visit GetDual.com.