Archwell Health Offers Essential Tips for Skin Cancer Prevention

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Archwell Health

As summer approaches, Dr. Audrey Baria from ArchWell Health joins us to share crucial advice on skin cancer prevention, a rising concern affecting many Americans. With one in five Americans expected to develop skin cancer by the age of 70, awareness and proactive measures are more important than ever.

Dr. Baria emphasizes that sun exposure accounts for a staggering 90% of skin cancer cases. She notes Luckily, if found early, skin cancer can be extremely treatable. This underscores the importance of regular skin checks and monitoring changes over time.

When asked about sunscreen use among older adults, Dr. Baria reassures viewers that it's never too late to start protecting your skin. She says using an SPF 15 or higher daily can reduce the risk of developing melanoma, the most common form of skin cancer, by 50 percent.

For those preparing for summer in sunny Florida, Dr. Baria suggests several practical tips. Choosing breathable long-sleeved tops and wide-brimmed hats can keep you cool while protecting sensitive skin on the face and neck. Additionally, she advises individuals to perform monthly skin checks for any new spots and to consult with a doctor or dermatologist if anything concerning arises.

At ArchWell Health, the commitment to skin health goes further, with primary care providers performing regular skin checks for all members. These quick, on-site exams could prove lifesaving.

For more information, visit ArchwellHealth.com or call (727) 349-1815.