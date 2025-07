Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ArchWell Health

ArchWell Health has launched its "Pink Letter Project" for its members and all women aged 60+. This initiative encourages breast health, including annual mammogram screenings before National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Early detection is key! Learn more and schedule a mammogram by visiting ArchwellHealth.com.