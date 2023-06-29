AR Workshop Is Your Destination for All Things DIY!

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY studio where you and your friends can come to create decor items for your home from scratch.

They offer hands-on craft classes, group activities, private parties, and a curated selection of gifts and on-trend home decor.

Some of the DIY projects they offer include plank and framed wood projects, canvas projects like pillow covers and totes, bottle painting, chunky knit yarn projects, and scent mixology - candle pouring.

AR Workshop St. Petersburg is located at 2805 Dr MLK Jr St N in St. Pete. For more information, visit ARWorkshop.com.

When you go online and register for a workshop, mention Tampa Bay's Morning Blend in the comments of the registration and receive $10 off your next workshop!