Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AR Workshop Is Your Destination for All Things DIY!

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY studio where you and your friends can come to create decor items for your home from scratch.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 08:29:07-04

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY studio where you and your friends can come to create decor items for your home from scratch.

They offer hands-on craft classes, group activities, private parties, and a curated selection of gifts and on-trend home decor.

Some of the DIY projects they offer include plank and framed wood projects, canvas projects like pillow covers and totes, bottle painting, chunky knit yarn projects, and scent mixology - candle pouring.

AR Workshop St. Petersburg is located at 2805 Dr MLK Jr St N in St. Pete. For more information, visit ARWorkshop.com.

When you go online and register for a workshop, mention Tampa Bay's Morning Blend in the comments of the registration and receive $10 off your next workshop!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com