April Is World Wish Month: WishMakers Are Needed Now More Than Ever

What if YOU could change a child's life simply by sharing your unique talents, time, or resources?

This April, known as World Wish Month, Make-A-Wish is urgently calling for WishMakers—everyday heroes who can help grant the heartfelt wishes of children fighting critical illnesses. From volunteers and donors to fundraisers and community partners, everyone has the power to deliver hope when it’s needed most.

Wishes are an important part of a child’s medical journey that can lead to improved medical outcomes.

Make-A-Wish needs more WishMakers because every 20 minutes, a child learns they have a critical illness. Right now, thousands of children are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

For more information on how to be part of the WishMaker community, visit WishMaker.org.