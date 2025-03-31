Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

April Is World Wish Month: WishMakers Are Needed Now More Than Ever

April is World Wish Month. Make-A-Wish is urgently calling for WishMakers—everyday heroes who can help grant the heartfelt wishes of children fighting critical illnesses.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Make-A-Wish America

What if YOU could change a child's life simply by sharing your unique talents, time, or resources? 

This April, known as World Wish Month, Make-A-Wish is urgently calling for WishMakers—everyday heroes who can help grant the heartfelt wishes of children fighting critical illnesses. From volunteers and donors to fundraisers and community partners, everyone has the power to deliver hope when it’s needed most. 

Wishes are an important part of a child’s medical journey that can lead to improved medical outcomes.

Make-A-Wish needs more WishMakers because every 20 minutes, a child learns they have a critical illness. Right now, thousands of children are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

For more information on how to be part of the WishMaker community, visit WishMaker.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com