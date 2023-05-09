Applications Now Open for McDonald's 2023 Golden Grants Program

McDonald's Restaurants Florida and South Georgia have launched the 2023 Golden Grants program, focused on community efforts to improve the lives of children K-12.

This is the third year for the program. So far, they've given back more than $200,000 to the communities they serve. Awards range from $1,000 to $10,000 and are based on their application's strength in addressing community needs.

Past grant recipients include the “Special Needs Engagement and Access to Curriculum for All” program for Pinellas County Schools and the Bunnell Elementary School Literacy Project. Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and more

Applications for the 2023 grant program are now open and will close in September 2023. To learn more or to apply, visit GoldenGrantsFL.com.