Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Annual Enrollment Period Is on Now - Dec. 7: Learn More About Medicare Advantage

Having health insurance that meets our health and budget needs is important—especially as we age. For our viewers who have Medicare or have loved ones who are eligible, right now is an important decision time. During the annual enrollment period through December 7, individuals eligible for Medicare can choose a Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan for 2025. Caraline Coats, Humana Florida Medicare president, joins us to tell us more about Medicare Advantage.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Humana Florida Medicare

Having health insurance that meets our health and budget needs is important—especially as we age. For our viewers who have Medicare or have loved ones who are eligible, right now is an important decision time.

During the annual enrollment period through December 7, individuals eligible for Medicare can choose a Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan for 2025.

Caraline Coats, Humana Florida Medicare president, joins us to tell us more about Medicare Advantage.

For more information, visit Humana.com/MedicareBasics.
Y0040_GCHMFVUEN_M

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com