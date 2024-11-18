Annual Enrollment Period Is on Now - Dec. 7: Learn More About Medicare Advantage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Humana Florida Medicare

Having health insurance that meets our health and budget needs is important—especially as we age. For our viewers who have Medicare or have loved ones who are eligible, right now is an important decision time.

During the annual enrollment period through December 7, individuals eligible for Medicare can choose a Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan for 2025.

Caraline Coats, Humana Florida Medicare president, joins us to tell us more about Medicare Advantage.

For more information, visit Humana.com/MedicareBasics.

Y0040_GCHMFVUEN_M