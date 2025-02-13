Watch Now
AngeLink.com: An Award-Winning, New Online Fundraising Platform To Help in Times of Need

AngeLink is a new online fundraising platform for people to raise money in times of need.
AngeLink is a new online fundraising platform for people to raise money in times of need. CEO & founder Gerry Poirier, who some are calling 'America's Angel' joins us to explain.

Poirier's background is in finance and she says she discovered 78% of the population is living paycheck to paycheck. She started AngeLink to give people a better alternative to fundraising, using AI-powered technology to raise money quickly and easily.

On AngeLink, you can raise money for yourself, a friend, or a cause you love. The top fundraising categories are: Medical, Memorial/Funeral and Emergency expenses.

There are three ways AngelLink differs from GoFundMe:

  1. AngeLink is the only fundraising platform that helps you raise money. Each fundraiser has access to a Campaign Success Manager who you can talk to over the phone to walk you through the entire process.
  2. They offer innovative, cutting-edge, AI-powered tools to help you make your fundraiser more successful.
  3. It's safe and secure for all users with AI-powered image recognition, and natural language processing.

For more information, visit AngelLink.com. Right now, if you add #100 to the title of your fundraiser, AngeLink will do a 10% match up to $100!

